STILLWATER — In an effort to keep students, faculty and staff safe from the novel coronavirus, Oklahoma State University will begin its spring semester on Tuesday, Jan. 19, one week later than planned. Spring break has been canceled in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with the additional student travel involved.
Based on consultation with state and local health officials, the university decided to adjust the start date of the spring semester to have the best chance to finish the term in person. The university’s goal is to provide the same modes of academic delivery next semester – a mix of both online and in-person instruction.
OSU President Burns Hargis sent an email to the campus community announcing the change.
“As we look ahead to the completion of the fall semester, I want to commend our students, faculty and staff for remaining focused on doing your part to keep our campus community safe,” he wrote. “This has been a challenging time but we have worked together diligently to deliver both in-person and online classes successfully. In the weeks and months ahead, we must remain mindful of the responsibility each of us has to our greater campus community to keep everyone well and safe. My highest priority is the health and wellbeing of our campus community while at the same time preserving our academic mission and providing our students with what they need to secure a quality education."
As previously announced by the university, students won’t return to in-person classes after Thanksgiving break, instead finishing the fall semester online.
