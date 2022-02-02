SULPHUR, Okla. – Oklahoma School for the Deaf is postponing their Great Plains Schools for the Deaf Tournament due to the severe winter weather forecast.
The GPSD basketball and cheer tournament was scheduled for February 4 and 5 in Sulphur.
Cloudy with periods of freezing rain this afternoon. Potential for some icing. High 31F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%..
Cloudy with snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 16F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.
Updated: February 2, 2022 @ 11:32 am
