OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma State Department of Health will host a virtual career fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29 in an effort to hire approximately 70 nurses statewide.
"Oklahoma needs more nurses, right now, to assist with COVID-19 vaccinations," said Amy Gaither, director of Nursing Service for OSDH. "This is a great time for RNs and LPNs to join the field of public health and make a positive difference in people's lives and their local community."
Online registration opens on Sept. 20 for the Statewide RN Virtual Career Fair at https://app.careerfairplus.com/so_ok.
OSDH staff will be available during the one-day hiring event to answer questions about nursing careers in public health.
Available positions include standard 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. work shifts, Monday through Friday, and enjoy additional employee benefits, including benefit allowance, and time-off for holidays.
If you are interested in a nursing career with OSDH, but are unable to attend, send your résumé, city or county of interest, and desired salary to HumanResources@health.ok.gov.
