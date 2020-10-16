OSDH to Accept 'Certified Healthy Oklahoma' Applications Through Jan. 15

Applications are now being accepted for the 2020 Certified Healthy Oklahoma program, a public health initiative launched in 2003 to recognize businesses and organizations that implement best practices and policies that support improved health and wellness.
“Organizations that are Certified Healthy are recognized as leaders in their communities for going above and beyond to make health and wellness a priority,” Interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye, M.D. said. “Improving the health and wellness of all Oklahomans is a vital part of becoming a Top Ten state.”
The Certified Healthy Oklahoma program offers certifications in seven categories: Business, School, Campus, Community, Congregation, Early Childhood Program, and Restaurant. There are three levels of certification: Basic, Merit, and Excellence.
All applications must be received by close of business on Jan. 15, 2021 to be considered. There is no cost to apply.
Accepted applicants will receive a comprehensive assessment to gauge how effectively they are supporting health, and could qualify for additional resources to help create healthier environments.
“These organizations are working to improve the health of Oklahomans by implementing elements, policies, and programs that will help Oklahomans eat better, move more, and be tobacco free,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said. “We want to shine a light on those who are leading the way, working and innovating to make Oklahoma a healthier place to live, work, play, and pray.”
Program participants will be notified in March which certification level they were awarded, and in June will receive formal recognition at an annual awards ceremony.
More than 2,000 Oklahoma businesses and organizations applied for the program in 2019.
Certified Healthy Oklahoma is a collaborative effort of the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), The Oklahoma Academy, Oklahoma Turning Point Council, and the State Chamber of Oklahoma.
Visit certifiedhealthyok.com to learn more.
