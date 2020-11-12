As of the Thursday, Nov. 12, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there were two more deaths reported in Pontotoc County. Both were males in the 65 or older group and both were from Ada. That makes the county total at 8 deaths since March.
Pontotoc County has 369 active cases. There have been 1,275 total cases with 8 deaths and 898 recoveries.
Ada has had 1,053 cases with 6 deaths, 742 recoveries and there are 305 recoveries.
Allen has had 56 cases with 2 deaths, 41 recoveries and there are 13 active cases.
Byng has had 3 cases, 3 recoveries and there are currently 0 active cases.
Coalgate has had 149 cases, 80 recoveries and there are 69 active cases.
Fitzhugh has had 8 cases, 7 recoveries and there is 1 active case.
Francis had had 12 cases, 5 recoveries and there are 7 active cases.
Konawa has had 106 cases with one death, 80 recoveries and there are 25 active cases.
Roff has had 13 cases, 11 recoveries and have 2 active cases.
Sasakwa has had 39 cases, 37 recoveries and have 2 active cases.
Stratofrd has had 137 cases, 97 recoveries and have 40 active cases.
Sulphur has had 280 cases with 3 deaths, 215 recoveries and have 62 active cases.
Tupelo has had 18 cases, 10 recoveries and have 8 active cases.
There have been 144,691 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma, including 2,357 new cases. Of the total cases, 22,784 are active, and 120,426 have recovered. The total cumulative hospitalizations has been 10,030, with 1,248 currently admitted. A total of 1,481 deaths have occurred in the state, with 11 added to the Thursday report.
One in Beckham County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Caddo County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Carter County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Jackson County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Okfuskee County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Roger Mills County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
