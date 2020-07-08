Oklahoma has a new single-day increase record in COVID-19 cases with 858 cases reported in the last 24 hours, with five additional deaths recorded Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Overall, since early March, the state has seen 17,220 cases of COVID-19.
Pontotoc County has a total of 51 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those, two patients have died and 36 have recovered, leaving 13 active cases, according to OSDH. Of the confirmed cases reported in Pontotoc County, 41 are in the city of Ada. Of those 41 cases, 30 have recovered, leaving a total of 11 active cases in the city of Ada. There have been no reported deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the city of Ada.
State numbers
The number of active cases in the state hit 3,811 Tuesday, according to OSDH numbers. Those recovering from the virus saw a single day increase of 573, for a total of 13,005 since the was first confirmed in the state in early March.
The 18-35 age group continues to see the largest growth in cases, with 35.94% of cases coming from that age group. Currently, 1.91% of cases are reported in the 0-4 years old category, 6.63% of cases in 5-17, 22.22% of cases in 36-49, 17.83% of cases in 50-64 and 15.46% of cases in 65 years old and older.
Of active cases, 1,878 are female and 1,827 are male, 106 are listed in the “unknown” category. Of those, 207 men and 197 women have succumbed to the virus.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Pontotoc County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Pontotoc County, 2330 Arlington St., Ada, 580-332-2011. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health departments also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
CNHI Staff Writer Jet Turner contributed to this report.
