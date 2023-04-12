It’s one thing to win contests in your home state. Oklahoma School for the Deaf ‘s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics teams are celebrating out-of-state wins at national STEM competitions.
OSD coaches Kym Vance and Kelsey Jones recently took teams to two tournaments at Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind in Talladega, Alabama and one tournament at American School for the Deaf in Hartford, Connecticut.
“Our students are fascinated by technology,” OSD Superintendent Dr. Heather Laine said. “I am tremendously proud of our OSD teams who competed in robotics competitions and placed in the top 10 at Alabama School for the Deaf and American School for the Deaf in Connecticut.
“Coach Kym Vance and Coach Kelsey Jones prepared their teams well for these competitions,” Laine said.
Two of OSD’s three high school robotics teams finished in the top 10 at the 5th National Technical Institute for the Deaf’s Regional STEM Center VEX Robotics Competition for deaf and hard of hearing students in Alabama.
Thirty-five teams participated in the VRC Spin Up robotics competition in driver-controlled matches and autonomous skills matches using programs the students created. Teams also completed in engineering notebooks and interviews with judges.
OSD’s middle school robotics teams also traveled to Alabama to compete against 33 teams in the 4th NRSC VEX IQ Slapshot Competition. They also competed in driver- controlled and autonomous skills matches, engineering notebooks, and interviews with judges.
Two of OSD’s three middle school teams advanced to bracket play finishing in 9th and 10th places.
OSD’s high school and middle school underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle teams travelled to Connecticut for the 2nd NRSC SeaPerch Challenge. Competitors faced an obstacle course, mission course, team interviews and engineering notebooks.
Both middle school teams finished in the top 10 on the mission course. Aqua Bison finished 4th on the obstacle course. There were 22 teams in the middle school division.
All three of OSD’s high school three teams finished in the top 10 on the mission course Two finished in the top 10 on the obstacle course. In addition to 1st place in mission course and 2nd place in obstacle course, Underwater Fighters earned the top excellence award, which combines all aspects of the competition to crown a best overall team. Underwater Fighters will now advance to the International Seaperch Competition on May 13th at the University of Maryland.
