OSC Justice to speak at Boswell Lecture

East Central University alumnus Justice Dustin P. Rowe is scheduled to speak at the annual Boswell Lecture Wednesday, March 30, at the Foundation Hall inside the Chickasaw Business and Conference Center. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. with the lecture beginning at noon.
Rowe, a justice for the Oklahoma Supreme Court, will share his journey that started in Tishomingo. Rowe began his career before graduating high school when he ran for Tishomingo City Council at the age of 18. He served two terms as the youngest mayor in the state. At ECU, Rowe graduated with honors then attended the University of Oklahoma College of Law where he earned his juris doctorate.
After practicing law for 18 years and acting as the city attorney for Tishomingo, he was named as special judge, and later district judge, for the Chickasaw Nation District Court. Governor Kevin Stitt appointed Rowe to the Oklahoma Supreme Court in November 2019.
The lecture is free and open to the public. If planning to attend, contact Boswell Endowed Professor of Business Administration Deanna Hartley-Kelso, J.D., at dhartley@ecok.edu.
The S.C. Boswell Award is presented to a faculty member in ECU’s Stonecipher School of Business. The award is based on effective classroom teaching, professional development, involvement in student activities and contributions to the department, school and university.
The recipient receives a stipend based on income from the S.C. Boswell Memorial Charitable Trust and sponsors a free, public lecture or forum on topics of interest related to business.
The Boswell Trust was established through the ECU Foundation Inc. in 1975 by Boswell’s daughters, Sara Boswell and Jane Boswell Maher, in order to help attract and hold outstanding faculty members in business.
Boswell was a respected Ada businessman who served on the Board of Regents for Oklahoma Colleges for 18 years. He donated funds for the construction of ECU’s Boswell Memorial Chapel in memory of his wife Kathryn, which was completed in 1957. He helped organize the Ada Industrial Development Corporation and establish Valley View Regional Hospital in 1935. Boswell was president of the hospital’s board of directors for 12 years.
