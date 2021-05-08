Centenarians of Oklahoma is proud to honor Ada resident, WIllie Osborne and induct him into the Centenarians of Oklahoma Hall of Fame on the occasion of his 100th birthday celebration along with his friends and family. Willie served as a Medic in World War II. His advice for a long and happy life is “Always try and be truthful and think more of others than of yourself. You can view a wonderful interview of Willie on You Tube produced by Lance West, Lost in Oklahoma: An American Hero. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQXmJvcRoIA
Osborne honored by Centenarians of Oklahoma
