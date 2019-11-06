OSBI seeks public's help locating missing teen

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
Faith Lindsey, 17, of Pauls Valley, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Oct. 29. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation because Faith was last known to be in Seminole County. The Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI assistance on Nov. 1.
Faith could be in Seminole, Garvin or Pontotoc Counties. If you have seen Faith, please contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.
