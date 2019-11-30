OSBI offers reward in Lindsey case

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the location of missing Pauls Valley teen Faith Lindsey.
Lindsey, 17, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Oct. 28. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation, based on information they received about the teen’s disappearance. The sheriff’s office requested OSBI assistance Nov. 1.
According to an OSBI statement released Wednesday, Lindsey is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo on her abdomen of a key with the initials JL and SM, and a cross tattoo on her thumb.
Lindsey’s case has been entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System — a national clearinghouse available for law enforcement and families to search cases of missing, unidentified and unclaimed persons.
Lindsey was last known to be in Seminole, Garvin or Pontotoc counties. If you know something about her disappearance, or if you saw something unusual or suspicious around the time she vanished, contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.
