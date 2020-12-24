The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the death of a Pontotoc County Justice Center inmate.
According to OSBI, 42-year-old Billy Joe Johnson died after an altercation with 22-year-old Kalup Born.
Johnson was severely injured during the altercation which occurred Dec. 14. After the fight, Johnson was taken to OU Medical in Oklahoma City, but succumbed to his injuries this past weekend.
OSBI was called in at the request of the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office.
Born is in custody awaiting trial on multiple charges stemming from the kidnapping and murder of 70-year-old Brenda Carter in 2017.
The OSBI reports that the Johnson investigation is open and ongoing, and a probable cause affidavit has been filed for the alleged assault. Additional charges are possible.
