An Ada police officer was injured when a domestic disturbance call turned deadly Saturday.
Ada police were called to a residence in the 900 block of E. Arlington Street Saturday regarding an ongoing domestic disturbance. Upon their arrival, authorities say, the dispute escalated and a suspect was shot and killed by police.
Ada Police Chief Carl Allen said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.
An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation statement provided the following timeline of events:
• 9:45 a.m.: The Ada Police Department received a call about an ongoing domestic dispute taking place in the 900 block of E. Arlington Street in Ada.
• A few minutes later, four officers arrived on the scene.
• As officers tried to speak with the 29-year-old man who lived in the apartment, an altercation broke out between him and police.
• 10 a.m.: Officers notified Central Dispatch that shots were fired and called for EMS.
• The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is pending positive-identification by the medical examiner's office.
• The suspect and the woman involved in the domestic disturbance were not in a relationship.
• One officer was injured during the altercation with the suspect. He was treated and released from the hospital.
In a prepared statement, OSBI officials said they will continue investigating. Once the investigation is complete, a report will be compiled and submitted to the District Attorney's office for review. The District Attorney will determine if the shooting was justified or not.
"This (statement) is based on an ongoing investigation, which continues to evolve as the OSBI interviews witnesses and collects evidence," The OSBI said in the statement. "The OSBI's understanding of the facts and circumstances may evolve over the course of the investigation as additional witnesses are interviewed and additional evidence is collected and analyzed."
Ada police said Monday they are waiting on a positive identification of the suspect and a toxicology report from the Medical Examiner to determine whether the suspect was under the influence of alcohol or narcotics at the time of the incident.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
