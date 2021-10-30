The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation made a Facebook post Thursday to let the public know that the agency continues to search for Faith Lindsey, a 17-year-old girl who went missing in October 2019, and is presumed to be deceased.
According to Thursday's post, the OSBI is "determined to locate the remains of ... Lindsey, ... (who) was last heard from two years ago today."
The agency has conducted multiple searches for her remains in Seminole, Garvin and Pontotoc Counties over the past two years, with no success.
An OSBI investigation led to murder charges being filed in Pontotoc County Court against her then boyfriend, Tanner Dean Washington, 26, of Stratford. However, the state charges were dismissed in April due to the "McGirt" Supreme Court ruling, as Lindsey was a member on the Chickasaw Nation.
In April, the federal government picked up the case and an indictment for "Murder in Indian Country" was returned for Washington after the federal grand jury in Muskogee completed its May 2021 session.
According to an affidavit filed by Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Samuel McAfee, authorities believe that Washington "willfully and maliciously shot Lindsey in the vicinity of Ada/Sasakwa, Oklahoma, causing her death."
In the affidavit, McAfee said that on Oct. 28, 2019, Washington told an ex-girlfriend that Lindsey was dead and he was the reason she had been killed. "(The ex-girlfriend) observed that Washington had what appeared to be blood on his shoes, pants, and iPhone cellular phone," McAfee said. "Washington told (his ex-girlfriend) that it was Lindsey's blood (that was) on those items."
McAfee said on or about Oct. 28, 2019, at the suggestion of his ex-girlfriend, Washington met with some folks at a church in Stratford. During the meeting,
Washington reportedly said that Lindsey had been shot in the head in Sasakwa over the weekend. The wife of one of the people Washington spoke with then contacted the Seminole County Sheriff's Office to report the information.
Law enforcement officers later found several clues during the investigation. As well as the blood on Washington's clothing and phone, investigators discovered blood in Washington's car, and in a pickup he had sold shortly after Lindsey's disappearance.
"Consent to search the ... truck was given by the current owner, and blood was discovered on the carpet of the back seat and on a set of sunglasses," McAfee said. "Buccal swabs obtained from Lindsey's mother and father were a biological match to samples of the blood found."
Lindsey is described as 5’ 2” tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo on her abdomen of a key with the initials JL and SM, and a cross tattoo on her thumb.
Anyone with information that could help investigators find Lindsey is asked to phone the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. Those who report information can remain anonymous.
