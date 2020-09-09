The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) was requested by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a suspicious death investigation.
At approximately 12:30 Tuesday morning, Murray County dispatch received a call from a family member reporting that they found 72-year-old Linda Turner deceased inside her residence in the 200 block of Johnston outside of Sulphur.
After deputies arrived and assessed the scene, the Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI assistance. The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine Turner’s cause of death.
Agents are working the case and no arrests have been made at this point.
Also late last week, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) agents made two arrests in a murder investigation that began in June when an unidentified deceased male was found along I-35 in Murray County. The deceased was identified two days later as 43-year-old Juan Manuel Rosas of Denton, Texas.
An arrest warrant for First Degree Murder was issued for 23-year-old Randall Justin Rudd and he was taken into custody Thursday in Arlington, Texas.
Based on additional information obtained during the investigation, 20-year-old Shannon Mayorga was also arrested on First Degree Murder charges. Both are currently in custody in Texas pending extradition to Oklahoma.
On June 7, 2020, at approximately 2 p.m., Rosas’ body was found in a small field near Exit 47 along Interstate 35 in Murray County.
The Murray County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI investigative assistance following the discovery of his body. The Medical Examiner determined Rosas’ cause of death was a gunshot wound.
The investigation into the murder of Rosas is ongoing. Anybody that has any information should contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.