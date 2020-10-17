Orthodontist speaks at Ada Sunrise Rotary

Ada Orthodontist Tyler DeVaughan was the guest speaker at Friday's meeting of Ada Sunrise Rotary meeting at the Aldridge Hotel ballroom. DeVaughan is the lead physician at Core Orthodontics 500 N. Monte Vista in Ada.
DeVaughan spoke to the group about his education and training, the value of orthodontic care for both clinical and aesthetic reasons, and the struggles his business and those like them have faced during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic crisis.
DeVaughan used a Powerpoint slide show that included several videos showing progressive improvements in patient appearance and dental health.
Orthodontics is a specialty of dentistry that deals with the diagnosis, prevention and correction of malpositioned teeth and jaws, misaligned bite patterns.
