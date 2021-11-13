Oklahoma Heritage Bank has donated its original Roff building and surrounding bank-owned lots to Roff Public Schools.
The bank and properties have served the Roff community for 43 years and thanks to this donation, that service will be continued, now in support of the local school system.
The historic bank structure will become the office of Roff Superintendent of Schools Ead Simon, along with housing four administration support offices. The massive vault will also remain and be used as a secured facility for school records.
The gift also provides a new venue for Roff School Board meetings. Prior to the donation, the Fisher family, which owns OHB, arranged for and underwrote the creation of a spacious conference room where the original bank lobby greeted customers.
In 1978 a small group of Ada and Roff businessmen believed in the future of the Roff community of less than a thousand Oklahomans in the largely unbanked sector of Pontotoc County. The Fisher family, a four-generation Ada family, acquired the bank in the mid-1980s. Since then, the bank and its dedicated staff from the surrounding area have provided uninterrupted customer-first banking for over forty years.
Five months ago, OHB opened its newly-constructed 1800 square foot building in Roff, which became a remarkable community asset. Its admirable and efficient architectural lines, glass-paneled office walls, high ceilings, stained-wood trim, stone-floor tiling, and dark granite-counter surfaces complement the peacefulness of the interior.
As OHB has grown into a four-location banking network (Ada, Stratford, Byng, and Roff), its Board of Directors has continuously focused on upgrading the bank’s capabilities to bring access to the wide-world of banking for its customers in communities throughout Oklahoma. Personal service and conservative stewardship of customers’ funds have been the solid foundation of OHB’s banking philosophy under their leadership.
The OHB Board of Directors enjoys a stable and longstanding membership with nearly two hundred years of cumulative service by the Board members: Bo Cail, Roger Callison Wayne Cobb, Dr. Don Connally, Eric Fisher, Dr. Darryl Fisher, Rick Griffin, Cheryl Cody, David Keith, Johnny Mann, and Dustin Riddle, all have longstanding roots in our local communities. Dr. Katricia Pierson, Skip Dixon, Dakota Kinsey, and Ben Godwin serve as Advisory Directors.
Vice Chairman of the Board Eric Fisher recently told the bank’s staff, “Other area banks might be downsizing or abandoning Ada and its surrounding communities, but the Board of Directors of OHB will continue to seek opportunities to serve the personal and business banking needs of our friends and neighbors.” OHB’s commitment to reliability, integrity, and individual customer attention continues to deliver a Next-Generation perspective of providing 21st century banking technology for all.
