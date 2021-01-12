Area high school and college basketball continued last week, including Tupelo at Vanoss and Latta at Byng Tuesday night, and Ada's annual East Central Oklahoma Classic tournament at the Cougar Activity Center Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the Konawa Invitational Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and East Central University's first home basketball games of the season Thursday at the Kerr Activities Center.
Order on the Court: some images from the week in basketball
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
Obituaries
ADA [ndash] Graveside services for Freda Faye Yancy, 101, of Ada are 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Rosedale Cemetery, Tracy Scheer will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday at Criswell Funeral Home. Mrs. Yancy passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 a…
ADA [ndash] Diana Mae Pringle, 57, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Ada. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan.11, 2021, at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel with interment following at Rosedale Cemetery in Ada.
ADA [ndash] Charesa K. Harber, 67, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Ada. Arrangements are pending at this time with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home. For up-to-date service information, please follow us on Facebook at Estes Phillips Funeral Home.
ADA [ndash] James E. Roberson, 96, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Ada. Arrangements are pending with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home. For up-to-date service information, please follow us on Facebook at Estes Phillips Funeral Home.
