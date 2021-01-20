The week in basketball included Comanche at Byng, Stonewall at Roff, and many more.
featured popular
Order on the Court: area basketball snapshots
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ADA [ndash] Ramona "Kay" Russell, 69, of Byng, Oklahoma passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Byng. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Francis, Oklahoma. Family visitation will be held from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, …
ADA [ndash] The world lost a beloved mother, wife, daughter, friend, and servant of God, Marva Nell (Sweat) Jackson, age 82, on Jan. 14, 2021. Nell died in her home surrounded by her daughter Tracey; son-in-law, Mo; and grandchildren, Corey and Kaelyn. Nell was born June 18, 1938, in Stonewa…
Most Popular
Articles
- Family's rural life, traditions translate into successful YouTube presence
- Stonewall woman killed in UTV accident
- Accused killer charged with murder ... again
- Oklahoma Heritage opens its new hometown bank in Ada
- Byng senior reaches 1,000 points in victory over Comanche
- Longtime Ada News Editor dies
- Felonies Jan. 13
- Latta's Brylea Russell signs
- Shooting, kidnapping leads to felony charges
- Dean Taylor hopes to attend presidential inauguration
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.