OKLAHOMA CITY — A Cleveland County judge is expected to announce the verdict Monday in the state’s high-profile opioid lawsuit against manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.
A spokesman for Judge Thad Balkman said the decision will be announced 3 p.m. Monday in his courtroom.
State officials want the pharmaceutical company and its subsidiaries to pay an estimated $17.5 billion in damages for helping create a public nuisance by using false or misleading opioid painkiller advertising. The money would be used to abate the crisis.
During closing arguments of the eight-week trial, attorneys for the state argued that the company created and fed an opioid epidemic in Oklahoma by manufacturing a mutant poppy and then oversupplying the drugs.
The state has accused several drug companies of contributing to overdoses, addictions and deaths.
Johnson & Johnson — along with its subsidiary Janssen — has denied wrongdoing.
Attorneys for the company argued that it only had a small share of Oklahoma’s Medicaid prescriptions for opioids and — as deaths linked to other companies’ products was spiking — Janssen’s were actually going down.
The company argued that U.S. Food and Drug Administration label requirements guide promotion and address risks. Johnson & Johnson’s marketing and physician education were consistent with federal requirements, and it’s the doctor’s responsibility to read product labels.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.