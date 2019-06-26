NORMAN — The state will pocket an $85 million opioid settlement by the week’s end after three top Republican leaders withdrew objections to the payment.
The settlement was unveiled Monday between Attorney General Mike Hunter and Israeli pharmaceutical company Teva. It stipulates the funds must be deposited into a special opioid lawsuit fund within three business days and must be used to help curb the state’s opioid nuisance, said Thad Balkman, a Cleveland County judge.
The company is also prohibited from promoting opioids in Oklahoma and must assist law enforcement with opioid-related investigations.
“The effects of the ongoing opioid epidemic in Oklahoma has been devastating,” Hunter said in a statement after the hearing. “The resources and terms of the agreement will help abate the ongoing crisis the state is facing, help prevent doctors and Oklahomans from being misled by marketing materials and provides law enforcement with another investigative tool to help us shut down pill mills and illicit enterprises.”
Meanwhile, the state’s ongoing lawsuit against Johnson and Johnson entered its fifth week in Balkman’s court. Hunter’s team is attempting to prove that company and its subsidiaries helped create a public nuisance by using false or misleading opioid painkiller advertising.
Hunter has accused several drug companies and their subsidiaries of contributing to overdoses, addictions and deaths. He is seeking billions to ease the state’s opioid epidemic.
Johnson and Johnson has denied wrongdoing.
During Monday’s settlement hearing, Hunter confirmed that the three top Republicans — Gov. Kevin Stitt, House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat — had agreed to the settlement.
The trio intervened in negotiations, arguing that the initial settlement didn’t follow state law that requires the funds flow into the state treasury.
Attorneys for Oklahoma City, Ada, Enid, Broken Arrow, Lawton, Jenks, Owasso, Yukon and Midwest City also filed to intervene in settlement talks in an effort to ensure their interests are protected.
Under Monday’s settlement agreement, cities and counties still maintain their right to sue, Balkman said.
Teva is the second drug company to settle with the state this year.
In March, the maker of OxyContin — Perdue Pharma — agreed to pay $270 million. That settlement agreement required around $200 million to be spent to create the National Center for Addiction Studies and Treatment at Oklahoma State University in Tulsa. Local governments share $12.5 million, and the rest paid legal fees.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
