The OSU Center for Health Sciences 10th annual Operation Orange summer camp stopped at East Central University Thursday.
“For Operation Orange, we bring some of our medial students as well as some of our athletic training student,” Dylan Tucker, High School Coordinator for OSU Center for Health Sciences, said at the event. “It’s really a chance to give high school students in rural communities the chance to see what our students do, what technology they’re using, and different things like that.”
The program was launched 10 years ago as a unique summer camp experience for secondary students living in rural communities in Oklahoma.
Participants practice chest compressions and putting in a breathing tube as well as run a medical simulation case on one of OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine’s high-fidelity manikins.
“It’s a really cool way to show students that there is a place for them in medicine,” Tucker added. “Coming from small towns, it’s not always easy for them to get into a career in medicine, it doesn’t always seem feasible, but this is our chance to show them that it is.”
Tucker said that more than 400 high school students have participated in the camps offered across the state.
“Today they are learning chest compressions, how to intubate a patient, and we also have our simulation manikins,” Tucker said. “They will be running a case on the manikins to kind of see what kind of technology our students use. The manikins actually interact with them; they can talk, they can show vital signs.”
For more information or to register for Operation Orange, go to okla.st/OpOrange.
