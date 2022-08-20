Operation Freedom Outdoors is set to host the “Save the 22 Gala” on August 20, 2022, in Stratford.
Every day, 22 veterans lose their battle with post-traumatic stress. This battle loss leaves families without sons, daughters, husbands, wives, mothers and fathers. The pain in our communities is real, and the loss is unacceptable. Operation Freedom Outdoors (OFO) seeks to eliminate the loss of our fallen heroes by connecting and reconnecting them with those who need to find a source of brotherhood and camaraderie.
Matt Alexander, president of Operation Freedom Outdoors, said our mission is to serve those who serve us and ultimately to build and enrich relationships through outdoor therapeutic endeavors. “Through these relationships and creating a sense of belonging, we can assist our veterans and first responders with various challenges,” Alexander said. “We are here, serving those who serve us.”
The Save the 22 Gala is OFO’s premier fundraiser supporting the organization’s efforts to combat the 22 lives lost daily to post-traumatic stress. This year’s gala will be held at the Circle M Lodge in Stratford, OK. The evening will include dinner, live and silent auctions and guest speakers.
“Our organization has been working hard in our communities for many years by providing outdoor therapeutic endeavors and building a support system of camaraderie and awareness across our hometowns,” said Wes Brozek, OFO board member and chair of this year’s gala.
All proceeds from the Save the 22 Gala benefit Operation Freedom Outdoors 501(c)(3) and put more veterans and first responders on memorable outdoor adventures and therapeutic endeavors. Doors open at 6 p.m. for general admission. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased through the Operation Freedom Outdoors Facebook page. Live auction items include a Guided Bull Elk Hunt, Guided Turkey Hunt, 6 Day Archery Whitetail Hunt and more.
Operation Freedom Outdoors is a non-profit organization serving those who serve us, giving back to Oklahoma’s veterans and first responders. We have grown from a two-person team to a small volunteer staff and continue adding passionate volunteers ready to work to improve the lives of our veterans and first responders.
