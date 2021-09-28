For years, Ada residents have been a part of the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child, which helps millions of children in need through gift-filled shoeboxes. Mark and Cherry Brumbelow are pastors of a small Texas church doing big things. They are coming to Ada on Saturday, Oct. 2, to share how this gift, just like those packed in Ada, changed their lives and the lives of others.
Pastor Mark Brumbelow and his wife, Cherry, have witnessed miraculous provision in ministry as their congregation of 30 members has committed to packing shoebox gifts for children overseas. During 2017, in the midst of the fallout of Hurricane Harvey - including the displacement of some members - the church exceeded its huge goal of 6,975 and actually packed 8,031 shoebox gifts. In 2019 they packed 11,139 gifts. Today, Grace Baptist Church continues to grow and pack shoebox gifts annually.
This year, Ada volunteers hope to collect more than 13,637 shoeboxes packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items to contribute toward the global goal of reaching 9.7 million children. Each shoebox gift is an opportunity to share the Gospel and the Brumbelows are encouraging the community to continue giving generously.
Events are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 541 Mercy Dr. in El Reno, and Saturday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church, 201 E 2nd St. in Edmond.
