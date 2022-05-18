The City of Ada is hosting an Open House Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is centered around the Douglas A-26 Invader classic warbird, which is now permanently housed at Ada Regional Airport. There are only 15 of these aircraft left in the world.
The event is free, and visitors will be able to climb aboard the aircraft and ask questions. There will be several other airplanes at the airport as well.
If you have ever wanted to learn to fly, or just take a ride in an airplane, several vendors will be on hand to pass out information and answers questions.
There will be food trucks available and inflatables for kids, and you can kick back and listen to the sounds of the Big Band Era as a band plays music from the 1940’s.
The event is sponsored by First United Bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.