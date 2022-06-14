The Oklahoma Press Association hosted it annual convention and Saturday at the Sheraton Hotel in Oklahoma City.
The Ada News took home several awards for writing, design and photography, including three first place awards. The Ada News competes in OPA’s Division 2, the second-largest in the state.
“I’m very proud of our team,” Managing Editor Mike Arie said. “It’s great for them to be honored by the OPA for their outstanding work.
“This was the second year in a row that Jeff has won an award for something other than sports. And Richard is Richard - there’s not another photographer in the state as good. I was really glad that Mackenzie placed. She is a talented writer that will go far in this business.”
Sports Editor Jeff Cali received a first place in feature story and column writing categories, and third place in sports story.
Chief Photographer and Feature Writer Richard R. Barron was awarded first place and second place in photo essay/picture page, second place in news story, second place in column writing, and second place for feature photograph.
The staff of The Ada News received second place in sports coverage and community leadership, third place layout and design, and third place in editorial writing.
2021 Ada News intern Mackenzee E. Crosby received a second place award in the feature story category. Crosby graduated from East Central University last month.
“It’s always an honor to get an OPA plaque because they aren’t easy to come by,” Cali said. “The competition in this state is fierce. It certainly helps working in an area where there are lots of good sports teams and athletes to write about.”
“The Ada News staff and I could never do a job like this without our great relationship with the community,” Barron said. “We love our town, and we hope our town loves us.”
Former Ada News intern Ashlynd Elizabeth Huffman took home the prestigious Ray Loki Memorial Award for Excellence in Reporting. Huffman is a 2019 ECU graduate. It was her second consecutive Loki Award.
Six Oklahoma journalists were inducted into the OPA Quarter-Century Club, and two into the Half-Century Club.
The Convention included trivia night, a breakfast, a congressional Q&A session, editorial and advertising seminars, an ice cream social and blooper show, and an awards banquet.
The 2021 OPA Better Newspaper was judged by the Kentucky Press Association.
