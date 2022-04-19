It looks like there be one Pontotoc County race on the ballot for the primary election this summer.
If no candidacy is contested by Tuesday then the only local race in the June 28 election will be for the county commissioner’s District 3 office, where it’s winner take all with Republicans Victor Bolen and Rowdy Hill facing off.
The winner will step into the office since no other candidates of any party filed to run.
Three other Pontotoc County offices were all decided with each only drawing one candidate.
Taking offices unopposed are District 1 County Commissioner Gary Starns, County Assessor Renae Furimsky and County Treasurer Paul Hall.
Erik Johnson went unopposed for the District 22 district attorney’s office being vacated by Paul Smith, who is retiring after 37 years of service. Johnson will serve Pontotoc, Seminole and Hughes counties.
State Rep. Ronny Johns also didn’t draw an opponent as he claimed another term in the District 25 House seat.
