The Chickasaw Nation’s Hofanti Chokma, “to grow well,” program is pleased to support parents and families practicing social distancing and adjusting to new routines. The program is offering 20-minute online sessions at no cost every weekday in April to teach positive parenting tips from the PAX Tools program.

The tools are evidence-based and especially helpful during times of stress. A child psychologist and pediatric nurse will answer questions about parenting challenges that could arise during this unprecedented time.

To join a daily 20-minute PAX SNAX session, visit the following link at 11 a.m. Monday-Friday through April 30: ChickasawNation.Zoom.us/j/721796012 [ChickasawNation.Zoom.us].

Please note: Attendance is limited to the first 200 participants per session.

For more information, contact Jennifer.Jesse@Chickasaw.net or call (580) 310-4783.

