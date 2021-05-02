Do you feel you are out of the loop when it comes to managing you bank accounts?
What happened to the good old days when a check was a check no matter if you wrote it at the grocery store or received it on payday. Now, you don’t even have to take a check to the back to get it deposited!
And what’s up with that monthly statement? Remember the days of it magically appearing in your mailbox every month? Those days are gone with the dinosaurs.
But never FEAR! Your LIBRARY is HERE!
Join us on a four-week journey into online banking. This workshop series will give participants the opportunity to see what features are offered through online banking, how these features work and how to protect your identity in the process.
Those taking part will even get assistance setting up their accounts on their favorite device. Okay, so maybe “favorite device” might be a stretch for your smart phone. Let us help you show that “smart” phone who’s boss.
Join us Thursday’s starting May 20th at 1:00 pm in the Music Room located on the second floor of the library. To sign up, stop by the library at 124 S. Rennie or call 580-436-8125 prompt 2.
