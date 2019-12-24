An Ada woman was arrested Sunday after deputies allege she was one of two individuals who led police on a late-night pursuit through Ada.
According to records provided by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Roberto Vargas, while on patrol around 2:42 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of west 13th Street in Ada, attempted to stop a white, Chevrolet Silverado pickup matching the description of a pickup reported stolen in neighboring Johnston County. Vargas said deputies believed the truck had also been used in a burglary committed in Pontotoc County.
A report filed by Vargas indicates he passed the pickup traveling eastbound on 13th Street, then made a U-turn to “get a better visual on the truck.” Vargas reports following the pickup as it turned onto south Oak Street, where the pickup ran a stop sign at south Oak and 12th streets before turning east onto west 13th Street without using a turn signal. Vargas said when he turned on his lights and attempted to stop the driver, the pickup accelerated, turning north onto south Johnston Street. Vargas reports the pickup continued to accelerate to speeds in excess of 75 miles-per-hour, leading police on a pursuit through the primarily residential neighborhood before turning into the parking lot of Emerald Point Apartments. Vargas reports the pickup drove through the apartment complex parking lot, then continued west, “into a wooded area where it crashed out.”
Records indicate deputies observed a driver wearing dark-colored clothing exit the pickup and run south. At the same time, a passenger wearing a camouflage jacket exited the vehicle and ran north. Both suspects ran into a “heavily wooded” area as deputies, joined by Ada and Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse police officers who responded to assist them, gave chase. Deputies were unable to locate the driver, but found a “female subject wearing camouflage clothing matching the description of the suspect that fled from the vehicle” in the woods north of Emerald Point Apartments.
Ashley Nicole Hoots, 29, of Ada, was arrested at the scene. Hoots was charged Monday in Pontotoc County District Court with knowingly concealing stolen property, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stolen property recovered
Records indicate both the pickup truck and a license plate affixed to the truck were reported stolen. Deputies recovered a loaded shotgun from the immediate area of the driver’s seat and a loaded 9mm pistol outside the passenger side door, “appearing to have fallen on the ground as the passenger exited.” Deputies report a single 9mm cartridge was located in Hoot’s purse. The cartridge was the same caliber and brand as the cartridges loaded inside the pistol found on the ground by the passenger side door.
According to reports filed by deputies, the following items were recovered inside the pickup:
• A total of seven firearms — five rifles, a shotgun and one pistol. One rifle was reported stolen from Seminole County.
• Suspected dangerous and controlled substances and drug paraphernalia located in the passenger side area of the pickup.
• Twenty-four Oklahoma license plates, 21 Oklahoma Driver License blanks and 15 Oklahoma tag decal books found inside a red metal box behind the passenger seat. The items in the box were reported stolen from a Wanette tag agency in Pottawatomie County.
• Two glass bottles of vodka, one appearing to have been opened.
• “Brand new” women’s clothing and shoes, believed to belong to (Hoots).
Due to the same vehicle reportedly being involved in a recent burglary, suspected burglary tools were also seized.
