Updated at 10:20 a.m. for additional information. Updated at 11:05 a.m. for the inclusion of five additional photos.
One individual was reportedly dead Saturday morning in the 1800 block of North Broadway in Ada, where a motorcycle was reported to have collided with the front portion of the Silver Spur motel, causing a fire.
Agencies from across the area were on the scene, and the Medical Examiner was en route. Initial reports indicate a northbound motorcycle lost control and crashed into a pickup parked at the Silver Spur, causing a fire which immediately spread to the building.
Both northbound lanes of Broadway were blocked from the traffic light at Lonnie Abbott to the 1900 block while personnel investigated.
The incident was being investigated by the Ada Police Department.
This is a developing story.
