One man's vision of a new city, hospital

The lofty dreams of one Stratford area man is more like the spiritual vision of a brand new city and hospital being built someday to help the needy.
For 79-year-old Gene Moore it’s a vision of this new donors-backed hospital and a city to surround it springing to life in the future near his home just south of Stratford.
Moore calls it Rolling Meadows, Oklahoma because he pictures it clearly in his mind being located right smack in the middle of the “rolling” hills.
It might sound a little out there, but for Moore it’s the real deal because of a belief that’s more like a true faith that people all around the globe can be touched by a higher power and want to help fund such a heavenly vision.
“We have an awesome God,” Moore said, adding he was “born again” in 1968.
“I don’t believe there are any accidents. Every day I ask God what am I going to do.
“This is a combination of prayer and need,” he said about the idea for a hospital and new city. “My body is wearing out. I needed medical help, and I’m getting it here in Oklahoma.”
Moore, who lives life in a wheelchair, says the idea came from above about four months ago.
“What I had was a vision – build a brand new hospital for the needy,” he said.
“Jesus was a healer, so it wasn’t much of a leap. Jesus would build a hospital for the needy.”
He cites the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as a model to follow for a hospital here – treating people in need and funding it through donors.
Moore is originally from Texas, but he and his wife Kathie moved from Raleigh, North Carolina to a house near Stratford back in 2008.
He says one reason for the move is his love of gospel music as even from his previous home on the east coast he listened to the Gospel Station Network broadcasting from nearby Ada.
Another is Stratford is located between his old stomping grounds in Dallas-Ft. Worth in Texas and Tulsa, which is Kathie’s hometown.
As for his vision of a new hospital near Stratford, Moore knows donors is the way to make it a reality someday.
Starting that process small with a donors bucket on his front porch, his larger plan is to use the Internet, and even what he says the “yellow pages,” to reach out to use his heavenly guidance to touch the hearts of others.
“I was working on it years ago and didn’t know it. God has a way of putting it in place to make it happen at some point in time,” he said.
“God is going to have to touch some hearts and minds. It’s like St. Jude. It just didn’t happen overnight. To me it’s tangible, not pie in the sky. We’ll need sponsors, what they call philanthropists.
“I have all the faith in the world. I won’t be alone. I’ll have help.”
Moore is beginning to turn to others for advice in how to move forward, especially for a “whole lot of paperwork” and the process of incorporating a new city.
As for the city out in the rolling pasture lands near Stratford, he envisions a post office, police and various businesses.
“This won’t work without the city surrounding the hospital. The faster the hospital gets built the faster a new city can get built. We can have everything a big city would have.”
Faith is also another reason Moore believes a medical condition he’s now experiencing – short term memory loss – will not stand in the way of this vision.
“God will use my short term memory problem and not dwell on the past. The time for action and time for salvation is now,” Moore said.
“He’s the CEO,” he said, referring to God. “I’m just his assistant. The first thing I got when I was born again was not faith but hope. Since that time I’ve been filled with hope.
“Hope is the main thing.”
