One person was killed and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 377 and County Road 1510, also known as Pruitt Road, Wednesday afternoon.
Both northbound lanes of U.S. 377 were closed as first responders tended to the victims.
According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Donavon K. Gibbens, 33, of Allen was transported by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital in Ada, where he was pronounced dead at the hospital by medical staff from head and trunk internal injuries.
Amaris S. Frazier, 21, of Ada was transported by Mercy EMS to Chickasaw Nation Medical Center in Ada, where she was treated and released.
A passenger in Frazier's vehicle, a six month old female, was transported by private vehicle to Chickasaw Nation Medical Center, treated and released.
According to the report, Gibbens was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra southbound on U.S. 377, and Frazier was driving a 2015 Ford Fusion northbound on U.S. 377 when Gibbens attempted to to turn east on to County Road 1510 and was struck by Frazier's vehicle. Gibbens was trapped in the vehicle for approximately 20 minutes, and extricated by the Ada Fire Department utilizing the hurst tool.
Units from the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department, the Ada FIre Department, and the Byng Fire Department also responded to the incident.
