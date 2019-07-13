An Oklahoma City man was killed and a Newalla couple was seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon on U.S. 177 at County Road 1420 approximately one mile south of the Canadian River.
The highway was closed in both directions for nearly two hours while firefighters worked to remove injured parties from a vehicle.
According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Stephen W. La Pointe, 45, of Oklahoma City, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup northbound on U.S.177/SH3W when he crossed the center line, sideswiping a 1996 Freightliner tractor trailer driven by James L. Ramey, 32, of Bristow.
Records indicate La Pointe continued traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and, after sideswiping the tractor trailer, collided head-on with a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, driven by Randall R. Recher, 54, and occupied by Velma K. Recher, 53, both of Newalla.
La Pointe was pronounced dead at the scene by Mercy EMS personnel.
Troopers report La Pointe was not wearing a seatbelt, and his condition at the time of the collision remains under investigation.
Randall and Velma Recher were pinned in their vehicle for approximately one hour, as Ada firefighters worked to remove them. Both were flown by AirEvac Lifeteam helicopters to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Randall was admitted in serious condition with external and internal trunk injuries. Velma was admitted in critical condition with head, external and internal trunk injuries.
Troopers report Ramey and Randall’s conditions were “normal” at the time of the collision, and both Ramey and the Rechers were wearing seatbelts. Ramey was not injured during the collision.
OU Medical Center that officials said Friday Randall Recher has been discharged. No further information on Velma Recher was available at press time.
Asher Fire Department officials said the Rechers were traveling with a dog named Xena.
Asher firefighters said Xena was dehydrated and suffered from heat exhaustion at the time of her rescue. She was found pinned in the car with lacerations to her back legs and a possible collapsed lung. Firefighters transported Xena to Cedar Creek Veterinary Clinic, where she was treated and is expected to make a full recovery.
OHP troopers were assisted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy EMS, Ada Fire Department, Asher Fire Department, Oil Center Fire Department, React Emergency Medical Service and two AirEvac Lifeteam helicopter units.
