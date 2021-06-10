A train was heading northwest on Thursday when it collided with a vehicle on the tracks at Crazy Corner.
The Ada Police Department, Ada Fire Department, and Mercy EMS responded on the scene.
It is believed that one was injured in the collision. Intersecting traffic was blocked by the train and Ada Police directed traffic through the scene.
City of Ada Street Department personnel blocked the intersection with barricades while authorities investigated.
This is a developing story.
