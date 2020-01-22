One person was transported to a local hospital Wednesday afternoon after a Jeep merging onto the southbound J. A. Richardson Loop from U.S. 377 west of Ada struck a semi-tractor trailer and rolled into a ditch.
Inside lanes of the J. A. Richardson Loop in both directions were blocked by emergency vehicles. The Jeep could be seen resting upside down in a ditch in the center median.
A witness to the accident said the Jeep may have entered the lanes of the Loop prematurely, striking a semi and sliding sideways, rolling over as it encountered the center median.
The Ada Fire Department assisted Mercy EMS with the patient, who was transported to Mercy Hospital Ada. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigated the accident.
