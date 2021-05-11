At least one person was transported by Mercy EMS to a local hospital after a three vehicle accident Tuesday morning at the intersection of Main and Oak. Ada police directed traffic through the intersection.
One vehicle rested on its side in the middle of Main street, and two other vehicles had obvious front-end damage. The Ada Fire Department, Mercy EMS and Ada police responded to the incident.
At this time it was unknown what caused the accident. This is a developing story.
