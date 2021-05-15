At least one person was transported by Mercy EMS to a local hospital after a three-vehicle accident Tuesday morning at the intersection of Main and Oak, officer Eric Niblett with the Ada Police Department reported.
Ada police directed traffic through the intersection after James Clark, who was driving a Hunter Heat and Air van, went through a red traffic light traveling west bound on Main street. Paula Mendoza was traveling north bound on Oak when she collided with Clark in the intersection. The van in turn collided with a third vehicle and overturned onto it's left side.
Bert Master's had been stationary in the left turn lane with intentions to turn onto north Oak. Master's was transported by Mercy EMS to a local hospital and his vehicle suffered front and left side damage.
One vehicle rested on its side in the middle of Main street, and two other vehicles had obvious front-end damage. The Ada Fire Department, Mercy EMS and Ada police responded to the incident.
