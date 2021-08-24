One injured in Sunday crash

An Ada woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on State highway 3W approximately nine miles west of Ada.
According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by Amy R. McAlister, 36, of Ada was eastbound when McAlister apparently fell asleep. The vehicle departed the roadway to the left, struck a culvert and overturned approximately two times coming to rest on its wheels.
McAlister was transported by Air Evac helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City, and admitted in stable condition with arm, leg, and trunk internal injuries. Two juveniles, age 3 and 2, also in the vehicle, were not injured.
McAlister was pinned in the vehicle for approximately 20 minutes and freed by Ada Fire Department using the Hurst tool.
The report indicated seat belts were in use, including forward facing child restraints for the juveniles.
The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Ada Fire Department, the Oil Center Fire Department, the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office, Air Evac, and Mercy EMS.
