One person was transported to a local hospital Thursday morning after the vehicle he was driving rolled over into a field on State Highway 1 near Country Road 3510.
Fire and emergency personnel responded to the single-vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found the northbound passenger car had rolled multiple times, coming to rest upright. The drive was out of the vehicle at that time.
Mercy EMS transported the subject to Mercy Hospital Ada with non-life-threatening injuries.
Ada Fire Department, Fitzhugh Fire Department, Mercy EMS, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper, and Pontotoc County Sheriff's deputies responded to the mid-morning accident. One lane of the northbound side of the highway was blocked for about an hour.
