Pickett and Ada firefighters worked to extinguish a manufactured home fire Friday near the intersection of state Highway 19 and County Road 3501 in Pickett.
The fire injured at least one occupant, an elderly victim who suffered burns to the head and hands. Mercy EMS transported the victim by ambulance to Chickasaw Nation Medical Center.
Pontotoc County Emergency Management Director Chad Letellier said the state fire marshal and the Pickett Fire Department are currently investigating the cause of the fire.
The home, which was fully engulfed in flames before firefighters were able to gain control of the blaze, is a total loss.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
