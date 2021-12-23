An 18-year-old driver of a full-sized SUV was seriously injured Thursday morning when the vehicle left the roadway northbound on U.S. 377 just north of Fitztown and rolled multiple times, pinning the driver.
The vehicle was on its side when emergency personnel arrived. The Ada Fire Department used Amkus extendable hydraulic struts to stabilize the vehicle. The driver was pinned for nearly an hour as rescue personnel worked to extract him using saws and the Hurst Tool.
At first, no medical helicopters were available, and Mercy ESM started transporting the driver to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, but shortly thereafter a helicopter became available, so EMS met them at Ada Regional Airport.
The Oklahoma HIghway Patrol continues to investigate. This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.