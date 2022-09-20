A 9-year-old Edmond child was injured in a Monday morning crash a mile north of Ada on State Highway 99N.
The unnamed female child was one of four children riding in a 2018 Dodge Journey driven by Lindsey Warrior (37) of Edmond.
At approx. 7:44 a.m. Monday, Warrior was northbound on 99N and a 2005 Dodge Dakota driven by Lucas Tapp (26) of Seminole was driving southbound.
Tapp was attempting to turn east on to County Road 1510. As he turned, he entered into the northbound lane and struck the front of Warrior’s car.
Both vehicles departed the roadway to the right.
Tapp was taken by Mercy EMS to the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center in Ada where he was treated and released.
Warrior and an 8-year-old female, a 6-year-old male and a 1-year-old female were taken by EMS to Mercy Hospital in Ada where they were treated and released.
The 9-year-old was transferred to Mercy Hospital in Ada and later flown by Air Evac to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City. She was admitted in stable condition with trunk and internal injuries.
Trooper Gunner Northcutt of the Pontotoc County Detachment of Troop F investigated the incident. He was assisted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, Ada Fire Department, Mercy EMS and Air Evac.
