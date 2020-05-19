At least one individual was shot in what was reported to police as a drive-by shooting late Saturday in the 500 block of E. 16th Street in Ada.
Ada police were called to a residence in the 500 block of E. 16th Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when callers told dispatchers they heard gunshots in the area and thought someone had been shot. Responding officers located an individual with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of S. Hope Street.
According to Ada police reports, the individual told police they were “walking on the road when a vehicle drove by and someone started shooting at (them).” The individual described the vehicle as a black SUV they last saw headed westbound on E. 16th Street from S. Hope Avenue.
The individual was taken to Ada Regional Airport by Mercy EMS and then flown by AirEvac Lifeteam 26 to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
