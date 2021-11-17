Kendall Billefeille, 42, of Ada was injured Monday evening when her 2010 Toyota SUV struck a cow laying in the roadway. Billefeille's vehicle then overturned multiple times coming to rest on the driver’s side in a ditch.
The incident occured on State highway 48 .2 miles north of County road E1700 approximately 3.8 miles south and half a mile east of Tupelo.
Billefeille was transported by air ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, and admitted in stable condition with head and trunk internal injuries.
Seat belts were in use at the time of the accident, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Jamey Miller of the Coal county detachment of Troop E.
OHP was assisted by the Coal County Sheriff’s Department, the Coalgate Fire and EMS, and Clarita Fire Department.
