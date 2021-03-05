The driver of a pickup truck was transported to a local hospital Thursday morning after the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree on Fulkerson Road near the intersection with Payton Place in Byng
The northbound vehicle was only carrying the driver when it struck a tree on the east side of the road just before 8 a.m.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigated the crash. Mercy EMS transported the driver to the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Byng Fire Department and the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department also responded to the incident.
