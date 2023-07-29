A Ratliff City woman was killed and several others were injured in a multi-car accident Thursday afternoon on State Highway 3 one mile east of Stonewall in Coal County.
According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Jamey Miller of the Atoka County Detachment of Troop E, three vehicles were stopped in traffic due to road construction when they were struck by another vehicle.
The report stated that a 2008 Chevrolet HHR driven by Henry Miller, 60, of Ratliff City, a 2012 Ford F-150, driven by Cheselene Carter, 36, of Valliant, and a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Ronnie Kimmel, 62, of Ada were all stopped when a 2019 Infinity QX50 driven by Christina Brogdon, 50, of Ada failed to stop, striking the rear vehicle, causing a chain reaction of collisions.
Dana Miller, 48, of Ratliff City, a passenger in Henry Miller’s vehicle, was transported by Coalgate Fire and EMS to Coal County General Hospital and was pronounced deceased from injuries sustained during the collision.
Brogdon was transported in stable condition by private vehicle to Mercy hospital in Ada with head, leg, and trunk internal injuries, and was treated and released. Henry Miller was transported by Coalgate Fire & EMS to Coal County General Hospital with head and trunk internal injuries, treated and released.
Jason Sanders, 44, of Tupelo, was the second passenger in Miller’s vehicle. He was transported by Air Evac in stable condition to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with trunk internal injuries. Cheselene Carter was not injured. Neither she nor Brogdon were reported to have passengers in their vehicles.
Trooper Miller’s report indicated the cause of the incident remained under investigation.
Later Thursday evening, the rider of a 2003 Honda Motorcycle was injured in a crash on State Highway 1, 195 feet north of County Road 1590, approximately four miles south of Ada. The rider was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, and admitted in serious condition with head injury. OHP Trooper Keith Teel of the Pontotoc County Detachment of Troop F said in his initial report that the name of the rider was withheld, pending notification of the next of kin. Teel listed the cause of the crash as “speed too fast for roadway.”
Assisted by Trooper Gunner Northcutt of the Pontotoc County Detachment of Troop F, Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department, Ada Fire Department, Mercy EMS.
