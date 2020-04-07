One dead in officer-involved shooting near Oil Center

Sheriff John Christian and an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesperson confirmed Monday that Michael Hammett, 44, was shot and killed Sunday during an armed confrontation with a deputy near Oil Center.
Christian said a deputy was dispatched to a home in the 6000 block of County Road 1490 near the Oil Center community after Central Dispatch received a call indicating Hammett was threatening to harm himself. Christian said the deputy—whose name is being withheld pending an OSBI investigation—encountered Hammett standing on a porch holding a knife.
“The deputy, who is trained in crisis intervention training, approached (Hammett) in an attempt to deescalate the situation, but (Hammett) turned away and entered the residence with the deputy following,” Christian said Sunday. “Once inside the residence, (Hammett) came at the deputy with the knife, closing to within a few feet. After giving verbal warnings to (Hammett), the deputy discharged his weapon. (Hammett) was pronounced dead at the scene.“
Christian said he immediately contacted OSBI to request the agency conduct an officer-involved shooting investigation.
The deputy involved in the shooting is currently on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the OSBI investigation.
OSBI Spokesperson Brook Arbeitman declined to release any further information on the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.
