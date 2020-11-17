One driver not paying attention to the road was the listed cause of a three-vehicle accident west of Ada Sunday night that left one man in critical condition.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows Marty Martin, 33, of Ada was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with head, arm, leg, truck-internal and truck-external injuries. Four other passengers in Martin's vehicle were transported to the Chickasaw Medical Center in Ada where they were treated and released.
Troopers are reporting the accident happened at approximately 8:22 p.m. on State Highway 3W approximately three miles west of Ada.
A 2012 Toyota driven by Jace Hamilton, 19, of Asher and a 2014 Dodge driven by Skylar Horton, 22, of Ada were traveling west on State Highway 3W.
A 2013 Nissan driven by Martin was traveling east on SH 3W along with passengers Shandi Martin, 34, of Ada, and three juveniles ages 17, 9 and 6.
Troopers reported Hamilton's stopped his car to make a left-hand turn and was struck from behind by Horton's vehicle. The impact forced Horton's car into the eastbound lane of the highway where it was struck head on by Martin's vehicle.
Martin was pinned for approximately 15 minutes before being freed by Ada firefighters. Neither Hamilton or Horton were injured in the accident.
Seat belts were equipped and in use by all occupants of the three vehicles involved in the accident.
