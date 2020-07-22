A railroad crossing was damaged and the roadway was blocked after an early-morning accident at the local intersection known as “Crazy Corner” that later resulted in the driver’s arrest.
Ada Police records indicate that Jacob Ray Daniel, 21, of Macomb, was involved in a rollover accident at the intersection of Mississippi, Arlington, and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, tracks just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. Another individual, who was listed as a minor, was also in the vehicle at the time, but allegedly left the scene before authorities arrived.
The report said Daniel refused medical treatment from EMS at the scene.
The wreck damaged several railroad crossing signs.
According to the report filed by Ada Police Officer Anna Martin, Daniel’s speech was slurred and had a “strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath.”
Daniel was transported to Mercy Hospital, then placed under arrest and transported to the Pontotoc County Justice Center, where he was charged with driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Repairs to the roadway and railroad crossing signs continued through much of the day Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.